Sen. Gene Davis removed from committee assignments following harassment investigation

SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City, was removed from all committee assignments and urged to resign from the senate following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

A former intern of Sen. Davis made the allegations in a social media post in August. She said Sen. Davis often invaded physical boundaries and told FOX 13 News she felt her experience at the Utah Capitol was "stolen" away from her.

Following the allegations, an independent investigation was launched by the Utah State Senate.

Results of the investigation were disclosed Wednesday and proved it was more than likely that Sen. Davis' interactions with the woman during her internship violates the Senate's policies.

"Sen Davis' conduct likely violates the Legislature's Workplace Discrimination and Harassment Policy," findings say in part

Senate President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, announced Sen. Davis was removed from committee assignments and emphasized the Senate does not tolerate workplace harassment.

“I have removed Sen. Davis from all president-appointed committee assignments and urged him to resign from the Senate,” said President Adams in a statement. “We strive to create and maintain to have a respectful and professional work environment and are committed to addressing any allegations. I want to reiterate that the Senate does not and will not tolerate workplace harassment, which is why I directed an independent investigation to evaluate the allegations.”

“We have accepted his resignation from our caucus immediately," a statement from Senate Minority Leader Karen Mayne, D-West Valley City, said in part. "He will no longer serve in his caucus leadership role and has been removed from his caucus-appointed committees, which include the Executive Appropriations Committee and the Legislative Management Committee.”