Salt Lake County Democratic Party calls for state senator to resign over harassment allegations

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Democratic Party is calling for the resignation of Utah State Sen. Gene Davis, who was accused of sexual harassment by a former staff member.

The woman was initially an intern for Davis, a Democrat who represents Senate District 3 in Salt Lake City on Utah's Capitol Hill. She was later hired as a paid staffer on his campaign. She said she had heard of past allegations from other former staffers against Davis, but talked herself out of her concerns for the opportunity to work at the Capitol. She said she experienced harassment while working in both positions.

Last month, shortly after the woman came forward with the allegations via social media, the Salt Lake County Democratic Party "temporarily" suspended him from any events, committees and party-related activity. The Utah State Senate then launched an investigation into the accusations, and the Utah Democratic Party also suspended him from party activities after he reportedly refused to voluntarily step down at the request of party leaders.

On Tuesday, the Salt Lake County Democratic Party announced that its Judicial Committee completed an investigation on Sep. 8 and voted unanimously to support the claim that he "violated the Party’s Anti-Harassment Policy." They then recommended to the Executive Committee that Davis should be suspended for two years from all official party events and from party support, as well as calling upon him to resign.

The Executive Committee unanimously agreed to the recommendation in a meeting held Sep. 12, then relayed the decision to both Davis and the woman who leveled the accusations against him.

There was a 14-day period in which an appeal could be filed, but the party wrote in Tuesday's announcement that they did not receive one — so the recommendation went into effect. They officially called for his "immediate and unconditional resignation," and he was suspended for two years from all party events and support.

"We remain committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment, free of harassment, to all who wish to participate," the party said in a written statement. "We take our responsibility of providing this environment seriously and will always stand up for those who experience harassment, regardless of the identity of the accused."

Davis lost his primary election this year to Nate Blouin, and will not be in office by the time the 2023 legislative session starts in January. If he resigns before the general election, the party would select an interim senator to fill the vacancy until the new senator takes office. FOX 13 News reached out to Davis following the party's announcement but did not receive an answer.