SL County buys Overstock's 'peace symbol' building to be new headquarters

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County is purchasing the old Overstock headquarters in Midvale to turn into its new government headquarters.

The county council voted 7-1 to spend $55 million to purchase the "peace symbol building" at 799 W Peace Coliseum Way. The round building with wings designed to look like a peace symbol is next to a TRAX station and a few minutes from I-15. According to a post by listing agents Cushman & Wakefield, the 260,000 square foot facility built in 2016 sits on about 19 acres of land and is considered "5-star office space."

With the vote, the county will abandon its complex at 2100 South State Street. The aging buildings would cost more to repair and renovate than purchasing the Midvale property, the council said in a joint statement with Mayor Jenny Wilson.

"Salt Lake County Government Center is approaching 40 years old. Over the past two years, we have reviewed costs for much needed maintenance and renovations, as well as conducted an assessment specific to the size and current use of the Government Center. At this time, the estimated cost for maintenance and renovations is at least $225 million," they said.

"Not long ago, we became aware of the opportunity to purchase an available commercial property in Midvale—a nine-year-old building available for $55 million. This week, Salt Lake County will enter into a contract to explore purchasing the property, using a combination of funds that would have been allocated for Government Center maintenance and renovations. This opportunity will save taxpayers a substantial amount and improve customer service."

The county leaders said to help offset the costs, they could sell or lease the Salt Lake County Government Complex's land.