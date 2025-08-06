Alpine School District votes to raise property taxes despite public opposition

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A local school district's proposal to increase taxes sparked a tense public hearing in Utah County.

The Alpine School District voted Tuesday night to raise property taxes by 11.5 percent.

Dozens of community members gathered for public comment in American Fork, the majority saying they felt their voices hadn't been heard and they've repeatedly been made to pay more taxes by the school board in recent years.

"Every time we have said no to a bond, you raise our taxes. Every time we say no to you raising our taxes, you do it anyway," said one speaker participating via Zoom.

Virtual voices and in-person comments told tales of persistent financial frustrations.

"I was able to count that they've voted to raise our taxes 12 times since 2018," said John Gadd, who lives in Pleasant Grove.

Gadd said he has paid taxes there for 25 years and feels it's an issue of wasteful spending.

"Last year, 55 administrators in Alpine made more than the governor of the state of Utah," Gadd said while addressing the board.

But school officials contend that the estimated $23 million a year brought in by these increases are crucial dollars for the soon-to-be-split district.

"Those new school districts will need some initial operating funds in addition to some new facilities," said Rich Stowell, a spokesperson for the Alpine School District.

Current board members added that it would be too late if they wait until the new school boards are in place.

"Time is really of the essence. We want to get this right and get those new school districts set up for success," Stowell said.

Despite the many dissenting voices like Gadd who worried about the impact on their wallet, the board passed the measure by a 5-2 vote.

The increase is being offset by a decrease in the district's debt service fund. With that three-increment reduction, Stowell estimates the impact to the average household will be about $28.