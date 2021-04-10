SL County GOP elects new leaders, looks to heal from recent turmoil

The Salt Lake County Republican Party has a new chair.

Chris Null was elected to the position at the party’s organizing convention on Saturday.

The event was held virtually due to COVID-19 health concerns.

The Salt Lake County GOP is moving on from the leadership of now-former chair Scott Miller.

Miller resigned last month after several female candidates and lawmakers accused volunteer communications director Dave Robinson of sexual harassment, sexism, and bullying.

Many accused Miller of enabling Robinson’s behavior.

Speakers at the convention addressed the need for unity and healing.

“As acting chair, I issued a public apology to candidates, volunteers and others who feel they were mistreated during their interactions with our party,” said acting chair Scott Rosenbush. “We have much to be proud of in our party — but there also remains much work to be done, both internally and externally.”

Rosenbush touted the county GOP's success in the November 2020 election. He specifically pointed to Republicans securing a veto-proof majority on the Salt Lake County Council as one of the brightest moments of the term.

In a video statement to delegates, Null spoke of the need for the party to grow in Salt Lake County.

“I have a plan to get more involvement from youth and minority groups, so we can make the party strong now and in the future,” he said.

Null won the chair position with the support of 530 delegates. Kathleen Anderson finished with 274 votes. Andrew Langford received 62 votes.