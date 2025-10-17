Utah Congressman Mike Kennedy received swastika flag in DC office

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Congressman Mike Kennedy confirmed to FOX 13 News that his U.S. Capitol office received a small American flag modified to look like a Nazi swastika earlier this year. The confirmation comes days after a similar flag was found displayed in the office of a fellow congressman.

A FOX 13 News viewer sent a photograph of the flag spotted earlier this year inside Kennedy's office in a mug on a desk. The person, who did not wish to be named, said it was seen during a brief visit to the congressman's office in February. They brought it to light after news reports this week that a similar flag was seen in the office of Ohio Rep. Dave Taylor.

Congressman Kennedy said the flag was sent to his office earlier this year, and an intern, who did not look closely at it, stuffed it into a mug. However, a staffer quickly saw what was on the flag, leading to U.S. Capitol Police being contacted.

"It’s a corrupted American flag with the Nazi swastika right in the middle of this flag," said Kennedy on Friday. "Of course, we not only immediately took them down from the desk, I took a picture of it myself, and we reported that to Capitol police."

In a photograph taken by Congressman Kennedy and shared with FOX 13 News, the American flag appears to be modified with a correction pen and red marker to turn the stripes into a swastika. Kennedy condemned the rhetoric that he says labels people someone may disagree with as a "Nazi."

"It’s sad to see. I reject that," Kennedy said of the flag. "Love your enemies, bless them that curse you."