Utah Supreme Court rejects 'initiative on initiatives' — for now

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Supreme Court has rejected — for now — an "initiative on initiatives" filed by a citizen-led group representing themselves in court.

Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson rejected their proposed citizen ballot initiatives earlier this year. They sought to advance initiatives overhauling laws on taxes, public records, zoning laws and citizen initiatives themselves. The sponsors had repeatedly expressed frustration with laws the Utah State Legislature had passed.

But the Lt. Governor rejected some of the initiatives as "nonsensical," a legal reasoning used to dismiss an initiative that could prove problematic should it be passed by voters. That led to a petition to the Utah Supreme Court seeking to override her decision.

In a unanimous decision without hearing argument, the state's top court urged them to file a lawsuit in a lower court first.

"In this case, the sponsors contend that they had no other 'plain, speedy, or adequate remedy' to address the rejection of their initiatives because district court litigation could not 'provide timely relief.' But the sponsors’ contention is based on unfounded speculation," the Court said in the opinion. "When the Lieutenant Governor denied their applications, there were over ten months until the February 15, 2026 deadline. And the sponsors have not shown why they could not have sought, if necessary, expedited relief from the district court to meet that deadline."

The justices dismissed their petition "without prejudice," meaning it can be re-filed in a lower court and ultimately appealed back to the Utah Supreme Court.

Steve Maxfield, one of the sponsors of the initiatives, told FOX 13 News they were still reviewing the ruling before considering next steps.

"It ain't over until the fat lady sings," he said in a text message.

The dismissal of the "Initiative on Initiatives" is unrelated to a recent initiative filing by the Utah Republican Party seeking to undo another citizen ballot initiative — voter-approved Proposition 4, dealing with independent redistricting.

Read the court's ruling here: