To ban, or not to ban — Utah communities decide fireworks for Pioneer Day

SALT LAKE CITY — Communities across Utah are beginning to announce whether they will allow fireworks under an emergency order from Governor Spencer Cox.

Because of concerns about extreme wildfire danger around the Fourth of July, Gov. Cox enacted an emergency order that suspended a law that prohibited cities from enacting all-out bans on fireworks. The Utah State Forester then instituted a statewide ban but let cities decide if they would allow fireworks, with restrictions.

Firework sellers worry Pioneer Day won't make up for slow Fourth of July:

Firework sellers worry Pioneer Day won't make up for slow Fourth of July

For Pioneer Day, Gov. Cox and the Utah State Forester allowed for cities to decide if they wanted a ban or to allow fireworks. He cited monsoon storms that had moved over parts of the state (some resulting in flooding) as justification for a reduced fire danger.

Cities implementing full fireworks bans include :



Alta

Bountiful

Brighton

Centerville

Copperton

Cottonwood Heights

Draper

Duchesne City

Eagle Mountain

Emigration Canyon

Harrisville

Holladay

Lehi

Logan

Magna

Midvale

Millcreek

North Ogden

North Salt Lake City

Ogden

Pleasant View

Provo

Salt Lake City

Sandy

South Salt Lake

Tooele City

West Bountiful

White City

Woods Cross

Cities allowing fireworks in specific areas include :

(Refer to your city's social media pages to learn about detailed restrictions)

