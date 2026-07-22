To ban, or not to ban — Utah communities decide fireworks for Pioneer Day

SALT LAKE CITY — Communities across Utah are beginning to announce whether they will allow fireworks under an emergency order from Governor Spencer Cox.
Because of concerns about extreme wildfire danger around the Fourth of July, Gov. Cox enacted an emergency order that suspended a law that prohibited cities from enacting all-out bans on fireworks. The Utah State Forester then instituted a statewide ban but let cities decide if they would allow fireworks, with restrictions.
Firework sellers worry Pioneer Day won't make up for slow Fourth of July:
For Pioneer Day, Gov. Cox and the Utah State Forester allowed for cities to decide if they wanted a ban or to allow fireworks. He cited monsoon storms that had moved over parts of the state (some resulting in flooding) as justification for a reduced fire danger.
Cities implementing full fireworks bans include:
- Alta
- Bountiful
- Brighton
- Centerville
- Copperton
- Cottonwood Heights
- Draper
- Duchesne City
- Eagle Mountain
- Emigration Canyon
- Harrisville
- Holladay
- Lehi
- Logan
- Magna
- Midvale
- Millcreek
- North Ogden
- North Salt Lake City
- Ogden
- Pleasant View
- Provo
- Salt Lake City
- Sandy
- South Salt Lake
- Tooele City
- West Bountiful
- White City
- Woods Cross
Cities allowing fireworks in specific areas include:
(Refer to your city's social media pages to learn about detailed restrictions)
- Cedar City
- Clearfield
- Delta
- Ferron City
- Herriman
- Hurricane
- Ivins
- Kaysville
- Kearns
- Payson
- Richfield
- Riverton
- Santa Clara
- St. George
- Saratoga Springs
- Smithfield
- South Jordan
- South Weber
- Sunset
- Taylorsville
- Tremonton
- West Jordan
- West Point
- West Valley City