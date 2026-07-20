Utah cities to make call on whether to ban fireworks on Pioneer Day

SALT LAKE CITY — Individual cities across Utah will have the power to enforce a fireworks ban, or not, during the upcoming Pioneer Day holiday.

Gov. Spencer Cox said Monday that he will issue a new emergency order removing the previous default fireworks ban put in place for the Fourth of July, and instead give Utah city and municipality leaders the option to allow fireworks should they choose.

According to the governor, the change comes due to "improved conditions" following recent storms in the state, alleviating concerns surrounding wildfires.

“We were hopeful conditions would improve enough to safely return more decisions to our local communities, and in many parts of Utah, that’s exactly what’s happened,” Cox said. “Recent storms have brought meaningful relief to many areas of the state.

"At the same time, other communities remain at serious risk. This approach recognizes that wildfire conditions now vary across Utah while ensuring we still have the tools to protect lives and property where the danger remains highest.”

Cox once again warned about the use of fireworks as wildfires continue to burn across portions the state. He said conditions remain dangerous in Utah, although some communities have recently received more rain in a day than they had in the previous three months.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news.