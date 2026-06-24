State Rep. Trevor Lee concedes Republican primary race

LAYTON, Utah — Rep. Trevor Lee, R-Layton, a controversial figure in the Utah legislature known for his conservative bills targeting immigrants, LGBTQ people, vaccines and voting, has conceded the GOP primary for his House district to Bob Stevenson.

"While the results did not go as we had hoped, I am deeply grateful to the voters, volunteers, donors, and supporters who stood with our conservative vision for a stronger Utah. Their hard work, prayers, and commitment to putting families and freedom first made this campaign possible. Together, we have moved District 16 and our state meaningfully to the right. Over the past four years, I was proud to help pass more than twenty bills advancing election integrity, immigration enforcement, tax relief, parental rights in education, pro-life protections, and policies that prioritize Utah families over federal overreach and radical ideologies. These accomplishments reflect the values we share limited government, personal responsibility, and faith in God and our communities," he wrote in a post on X.