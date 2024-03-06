Trump easily wins Utah caucuses on Super Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY — Former President Donald Trump continued his roll to once again become the Republican Party's nominee in November with a decisive victory in Utah caucuses on Super Tuesday.

With 65% of caucuses reporting, the Associated Press reports Utah's 40 delegates will go to Trump after winning the presidential preference poll held at party caucus meetings.

As of 3 a.m., Trump holds 58.2% of the votes, with candidate Nikki Haley garnering 40.7 percent.

Instead of a primary election as it had previously used, the state's GOP decided to hold caucuses this year.

Trump easily defeated Nikki Haley in Utah as 15 states participated in Super Tuesday voting. While the former President's win was a cinch, the process was not as there were widespread issues at caucuses throughout the state.

Whether by primary election or caucus, the result was almost assured for Trump, who garnered 58 percent of the vote over current President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.