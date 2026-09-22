Trump’s popularity in Utah takes a dive over economic issues, while Cox’s approval also plummets

SALT LAKE CITY — Spiking gas prices and economic uncertainty are taking a toll on President Donald Trump’s popularity in Utah, as a new poll shows his support tumbling and most of the reliably Republican state disapproving of the job he is doing.

Gov. Spencer Cox’s approval rating has also dropped precipitously, the same poll found.

At this time last year, 54% of Utah voters approved of the job Trump was doing. Six months ago, his approval and disapproval were even. But the survey this month by Noble Predictive Insights found that 43% approve of the president’s performance, while 54% disapprove.

Curtis calls for probe into Trump Jr., financial business dealings of presidential family members:

Curtis demands probe into business dealings of presidential family members

Just 39% approve of his handling of the economy, compared to 57% who disapprove.

For Cox, the percentage of voters who think the governor is doing a good job dropped from 56% a year ago to 42% today.

The poll of 602 registered voters was conducted Sept. 8-12, with a margin of error of plus-or-minus 4 percentage points.

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