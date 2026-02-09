Utah County seeks $2 million from legislature for Tyler Robinson case

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah County leaders are asking the state legislature to spend $2 million to help pay for costs associated with the case against conservative influencer Charlie Kirk's accused assassin.

On Monday, the Utah State Legislature's Criminal Justice Appropriations Subcommittee heard a request by Rep. David Shallenberger, R-Orem, for the funding. He pointed out the unique nature of the high-profile case against Tyler Robinson, who is accused of killing Kirk in front of thousands during an appearance last year at Utah Valley University.

There have been extra security costs, multiple defense attorneys with specialty in death penalty cases and plans for a lengthy jury selection and trial.

"This is not a standard case or even a standard capital case," Ezra Nair, the Utah County Administrator, testified to the committee.

Utah County does not pay into a special fund that other counties do to handle capital punishment cases. That's left county taxpayers on the hook for the extra costs associated with the Robinson case.

Nair told FOX 13 News he did not believe Utah County would have to ask for additional funding beyond the $2 million request. Lawmakers on the appropriations committee expressed support for the ask. Sen. Brady Brammer, R-Highland, who co-chairs the committee, said it was an "unprecendented" case.

"This one I believe the state should," said Sen. Derrin Owens, R-Fountain Green. "We can all pitch in and help you on this together."