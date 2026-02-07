'Wildly offensive and inappropriate;' Utah political leaders condemn Trump social media post

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah political leaders joined those angered over a social media video post made by President Donald Trump that depicted former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as apes.

The video was posted on Trump's Truth Social page on Thursday evening, with a White House spokesperson saying early Friday that those upset with the post were expressing "fake outrage." However, hours later, the post was removed, with the administration blaming it on an unidentified staffer.

From the moment the post was made, politicians from both sides of the political divide, including leaders from Utah, condemned the president's actions.

In his first remarks on the post, Rep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah), who is Black, told the Deseret News that he knows Trump's "heart," and that the president "cares about everyone, particularly those who are having a hard time."

However, Owens later shared another message on his X account that expressed a stronger response to Trump’s post.

"The imagery was wildly offensive and inappropriate, and as a Black man, I find it especially troubling," said Owens. "It never should have been shared or even created, and I’m glad it has been taken down. Reports indicate it may have been posted in error by a staff member, but regardless, we all have a responsibility to use care and good judgment with the content we produce and distribute."

Sen. John Curtis (R-Utah) shared similar sentiments about Trump's post in his own social media message on X.

"The post was blatantly racist and inexcusable," Curtis wrote. "It should never have been posted or left published for so long."

Late Friday afternoon, Rep. Mike Kennedy (R-Utah) said he was glad the post was removed.

"It was completely inappropriate and unacceptable. Our national discourse should reflect prudence and professionalism," Kennedy wrote. "This kind of imagery does not move the country forward.

"We should learn from this and focus on the work ahead."

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) posted numerous times to his X account on Friday, but none were in regard or mentioned the Trump post.