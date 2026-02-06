Utah Supreme Court sides with LDS Church on temple construction

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Supreme Court has sided with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and lifted an injunction on construction on the faith's Heber Valley Temple project.

In a unanimous ruling issued Thursday, the state's top court allowed the construction project to continue while other matters were litigated in the appellate courts.

"The Church wants to begin building the temple immediately," Justice Paige Petersen wrote in the opinion. "It acknowledges that if the injunction is lifted and it resumes construction, it is taking the risk that it may lose on appeal and, as a result, may incur both the cost of construction and the cost of restoring the site to its prior condition. However, it states that it is willing to take that risk."

"In this scenario, Petitioners have not identified what irreparable harm the construction would cause. For this reason, we grant the Church’s motion and suspend the injunction pending resolution of the appeal."

A group of residents sued Wasatch County, which approved plans to build the 200-foot-tall temple. They alleged the project would impact their quality of life and property. The Church intervened in the lawsuit, which was dismissed and is currently under appeal.

An email sent to lawyers for the residents who sued seeking comment on the ruling did not immediately get a reply. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said it was happy with the ruling and would resume construction.

"The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints welcomes the Utah Supreme Court’s decision to lift the injunction and allow construction of the Heber Valley Temple to resume. The Church intends to restart preliminary utility and grading work on the property right away to prepare the site for construction of the temple. The Church is hopeful that the appeal of the previously dismissed lawsuit will soon be resolved in its favor. Once completed, this temple will bless the lives of Latter-day Saints in the Heber Valley by providing a sacred house of worship closer to their homes," the faith said.

Read the Utah Supreme Court's ruling here: