Utah Democrats excited about Harris joining presidential race

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been a busy few days in politics with President Joe Biden dropping out of the race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.

Here in Utah, the Democratic Party delegation is unanimously standing behind Harris as well, and excitement is growing among Democratic voters.

"It’s not so much about red or blue — it's more about democracy and our basic rights at stake,” said Lavanya Mahate, a South Asian entrepreneur.

Mahate is the founder of Saffron Valley Restaurants and Bix Bakery and Café. She was at the private fundraiser for Harris hosted in Park City last month.

"Everybody was so excited to just be there to support her, and to hear her speak about her vision for the future,” she said.

On Monday, Harris unofficially passed the minimum threshold of 1,968 committed nationwide delegates after several states' Democratic delegates pledged their support.

"I wasn’t over the moon about Biden as a candidate, personally. I am a Democrat, but I didn’t agree with his policy on the Middle East,” said Hailey York. "I’m excited to have a woman as a candidate for president. I think at this point, at least for me, I would be really excited to see a woman in office, even if our policy ideals don’t totally align.”

Mahate said this election means a lot to her now.

"It was a great sense of relief and renewal of hope and excitement, for sure," she said.

The Democratic Party has had more engagement since the announcement that Harris was in the running.

"Our phone has been going off the hook today,” said Thom DeSirant, the executive director of the Utah Democratic Party. "We've had people come in and pick up signs, people coming in saying, 'How can I volunteer? How can I make a change here in Utah?' People are just so enthused about VP Harris."

They have seen an influx of first-time donations and more people who weren't previously Democrats, but want to get involved now.

Utah House Minority Leader Angela Romero (D-Salt Lake City) is a delegate to the Democratic National Convention from Utah, and she is also endorsing Harris.

“Been a big supporter and fan for a long time, and have met with her on several occasions to address reproductive issues and issues that are really important to me and many Utahns," Romero said.

Mahate also hopes that this momentum is just the beginning.

"Just her being a female of South Asian descent and Black descent, to break through all these barriers and to rise to such a prominent position is so empowering," she said.