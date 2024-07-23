Utah DNC delegates vote to back Harris

SALT LAKE CITY — In a unanimous vote, all delegates representing Utah at next month's Democratic National Convention will be supporting Kamala Harris as the party's nominee.

The vote, which took place late Monday, helps to secure the Vice-President's nomination in Chicago next month. It follows President Biden's shocking decision on Sunday to not seek re-election. While admitting they were stunned by Biden's decision, delegates FOX 13 News spoke with were quick to back Harris.

"I'm 100% behind Vice-President Harris," said House Minority Leader Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, who is also a delegate.

In a statement, Utah Democratic Party Chair Diane Lewis said she was pleased with the delegates' unanimous vote and called .

"With MAGA Republicans attacking abortion rights, LGBTQ+ rights, social security, medicaid, and our country’s democratic institutions, this election is the most important of my lifetime. Vice-President Harris is up to the challenge. In less than 48 hours, she has already built a coalition of young people, women, Latino voters, and Black voters that will carry her campaign to victory," Lewis said. "Utah Democrats are committed to joining Vice-President Harris’ coalition to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme MAGA agenda this November."