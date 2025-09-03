Utah files action, then settles with Pornhub, Redtube

The state of Utah and the Federal Trade Commission have taken action and simultaneously reached a settlement with two of the world's largest porn sites — both of which have blocked viewers from the state from seeing their content.

The Utah Department of Commerce and its Division of Consumer Protection, the Utah Attorney General's Office and the FTC announced a consent order against Aylo, which operates Pornhub and Redtube over accusations the sites hosted child sexual abuse material and non-consensual sexual material (spycams and revenge porn). Aylo has agreed to pay a $5 million settlement.

Details of the agreement were to be announced at a Wednesday morning news conference on Utah's Capitol Hill.

The state alleges that Aylo allowed the content to be distributed on its sites, ignoring warnings and consumers of the sites unwittingly viewed, downloaded or shared the images without knowing they were illegal. Utah went after the sites under the state's Consumer Sales Practices Act.

Under the terms of the settlment, Aylo will also implement new programs to prevent the posting of child sexual abuse material, implement a verification system for people who appear in the videos to ensure they have consented, remove content more quickly when notified it's non-consensual, and post a notice on its site informing Utah about the consent order.

An auditor will ensure compliance for the next 10 years, the Division of Consumer Protection said.

An email sent to Aylo seeking comment was not immediately replied to on Wednesday morning.

In protest of laws the state passed several years ago cracking down on adult-entertainment sites and demanding age verification, Pornhub and Redtube proactively blocked Utah viewers from seeing their sites. Those bans have existed for years, but viewers have found ways around it, including the use of VPNs.