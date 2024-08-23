Utah lawmakers to consider cell phone restrictions in classrooms

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Legislature will consider a bill placing cell phone restrictions on students in classrooms, FOX 13 News has learned.

It's in response to complaints that smartphones and other electronic devices are becoming an increasing distraction when children ought to be learning.

"When I was a kid what we called Game Boys, we don’t let them bring Game Boys to school, or Nintendo Switches or movie screens. Except that we do because now it's just part of a phone," said Sen. Lincoln Fillmore, R-South Jordan. "And it’s causing a problem in schools. So yeah, we’re looking seriously at what we need to do to make sure that cell phones aren't a distraction in school that interrupt learning and cause harms to mental health."

Sen. Fillmore confirmed to FOX 13 News he is planning a bill that would set some level of limits on phone access for children in a school setting. He said details of the bill are still being worked out, but it could range from restrictions to an all-out ban.

"There’s going to be wide latitude for schools, but we’re certainly going to make a statement that cell phones cannot disrupt learning," he said.

Across Utah, schools have different policies. At Red Mountain Elementary in Ivins, principal Jennifer Leavitt said they do allow cell phones, but they must stay in backpacks and turned off. Students can access them before and after school.

"That's what parents biggest concern is that they can contact them before and after school," she told FOX 13 News.

Teachers have said enforcement is difficult, with kids sneaking a peek at their screens. But previous efforts to restrict cell phone access on Utah's Capitol Hill have failed to advance, mostly from parents who worry about contacting their kids in an emergency.

On Friday, parents FOX 13 News spoke with were largely supportive of some restrictions.

"When they come to school they should focus on education and not using phones," said Angel Thammavongsa, the parent of a middle school student. "Yes, I believe they should put some restrictions on phone except calling parents in an emergency, something like that."

Chris Wilcox agreed and said he recently spoke to his junior high student about cell phone use in class.

"I think they’re too big of a distraction for the kids in class and they’re distracted enough at home," he said. "They don’t need it at school. To ask a kid to turn it off during class, they’re still allowed to do it in between classes, I don’t think is a big deal. They idea that they would have it on during class i think is pretty disrespectful anyway."

Sen. Fillmore said he planned a news conference next week to unveil his bill. The legislation has the support of groups like The Policy Project, which works on children's health and policy issues. The bill will be considered in the 2025 legislative session in January.