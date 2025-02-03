Utah political leaders acknowledge possible tariffs would have an impact, but back Trump's decisions

SALT LAKE CITY — Republican Senate leaders acknowledged Utah would see some impact from tariffs if they were enacted, but supported President Trump's decision to level them. Late Monday, the president agreed to pause tariffs against Mexico and Canada for 30 days, giving both nations time to shore up border security.

Roughly 20% of Utah jobs are tied to international trade, according to figures from World Trade Center Utah, the state's international trade office.

"It will have an impact and we’ll see what happens," Senate President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, told reporters at a news conference on Monday.

The Senate President, who has participated in numerous international trade missions on behalf of the state, said he still supported President Trump's decision, arguing that the fentanyl crisis needed to be addressed.

"I don’t know where fentanyl is coming from, but it’s coming across the border and it’s gotta stop. It’s time we stopped it," he said. "You know how I feel about driving our economy. We have the best economy and a great quality of life. But we don’t have much of a quality of life if we don’t have kids who are functional. I support 1,000% stopping fentanyl. Whatever we have to do to stop it? I’m all in on it. This will cause some disruption but it’s time we quit sweeping it under the rug."

Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, said Utah families will be the ones who suffer from raised tariffs.

"Fentanyl is creating an issue and we need to do whatever we can to stop it," she told reporters. "But it’s not by hurting the economy that it’s going to stop."

Some lawmakers would be personally impacted. Senate Majority Whip Chris Wilson, R-Logan, is an auto dealer who said he gets many parts from Canada. But asked how he feels about the president's decision to level tariffs, Sen. Wilson told reporters: "I think he needs to make this stand, and we’ll see what happens. But I support him and I think we’ll work it out. Hopefully, the manufacturers have some parts on supply that won’t interrupt manufacturing."

Proposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico paused after countries agree to tougher border security measures

Governor Spencer Cox's office declined to comment on the tariffs, referring questions to World Trade Center Utah. That office said it was already working with Utah businesses to adapt.

"Utah is globally minded, with an entrepreneurial spirit that drives our strong economy. At World Trade Center Utah, we help businesses across the state navigate the complexities of shifting tariffs and trade policies. Right now, we're seeing turbulence — ongoing negotiations and changes between the federal government and key trade partners like Canada, Mexico, and China," WTC Utah said. "As businesses face global economic headwinds, we have the resources and network to help them adapt. Our team is closely monitoring affected industries and regions, working with companies to develop contingency plans, optimize supply chains, explore new markets, and access funding. We're committed to helping Utah businesses stay resilient and competitive in a rapidly changing global landscape."