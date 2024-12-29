Utah political leaders pay tribute following former President Jimmy Carter's death

SALT LAKE CITY — In the hours after the announcement of former President Jimmy Carter's passing, elected leaders and lawmakers in Utah are sharing their condolences and their tributes.
Jimmy Carter lived a life of service, integrity and faith. As a man deeply devoted to his country and to humanitarian efforts around the globe, he leaves a legacy that transcends politics. Our prayers are with his family and all who mourn his passing. pic.twitter.com/1rPfnjYXJe— Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) December 29, 2024
December 29, 2024
Please join me in praying for the family of President Jimmy Carter, who passed away this afternoon.— Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) December 29, 2024
Even more historic than his time in the White House was Carter’s post-presidency, which he dedicated to serving his fellow man. From providing housing for thousands of families…