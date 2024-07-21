Utah politicians on both side of aisle react to Biden bowing out of 2024 race

SALT LAKE CITY — Politicians in Utah on both sides of the aisle were as stunned as the rest of the country after the extraordinary announcement made Sunday by President Joe Biden about his intent to bow out of the 2024 election.

The Utah Democratic Party issued a statement praising Biden and his administration, which they claim spent $3.5 billion on the state's infrastructure during his time in office.

“President Biden is one of the most transformational presidents in the history of our country. From leading our country through the COVID-19 pandemic, to supporting democracy abroad, to defending our reproductive freedoms and civil rights, the Biden-Harris Administration has led America through some of its darkest moments," said Utah Democratic Party Chair Diane Lewis.

Just days ahead of her departing for Paris for the expected announcement that Salt Lake City will be awarded the 2034 Summer Olympics, Mayor Erin Mendenhall shared her appreciation for Biden.

"I’m forever grateful for President Biden’s lifetime of public service," she posted to social media. "His decision today must have been one of the hardest of his life. The motive is, truly, from a deep and unshakable love for our country."

Brian King, who is running as the Democratic challenger to Gov. Spencer Cox, expressed his appreciation for the president on social media.

"His decision today to step out of this race is an act of public good over personal interest," he said. "I am excited to see our country come together to nominate a candidate and to continue the commonsense, good governance that the Biden Administration has started."

Utah Rep. Burgess Owens (R) used Biden's announcement as a call for him to do more than simply drop out of the race.

"If Joe Biden is unfit to run for re-election, he’s unfit to continue serving as President," he wrote, although the president never said he was unfit to run.

Sen. Mike Lee (R) echoed similar sentiments as Owens.

"If he were stepping down from both the presidency and his candidacy, he could more credibly argue that he’s doing this because of health and age. But stepping down from one and not the other feels like cheating," he posted to X.

In its statement Sunday, the Utah Democratic Party asked all those who support the party to keep their focus on November's elections.

"It is critical that Democrats remain united against Donald Trump, and that we keep his MAGA agenda from undoing all of President Biden’s accomplishments," wrote Lewis. "We remain dedicated to getting Democrats elected across our cities, our state, and our country.”

Utah Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla commended Biden's decision in a statement and expressed her appreciation for his presidency.

"We also recognize all that he has done for Utah and Utahns, including investments in our state's infrastructure and rural energy, which have greatly enhanced the overall quality of life in our state," she said. "His decision embodies the values of our party and mirrors the strength of our nation—that we prioritize the overall progress of the country over personal gain."