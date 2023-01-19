Watch Now
Utah Senate halts debate after Sen. Thatcher appears to suffer medical issue

Alexis Perno
Sen. Daniel Thatcher receives attention on Utah Senate floor after appearing to suffer a medical episode
Posted at 12:36 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 14:50:52-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Debate on the Utah Senate floor was halted Thursday after a member suffered an apparent medical issue while the chamber was discussing controversial bills affecting the state's transgender youth.

Following a vote to advance Senate Bill 16, which would ban gender affirming surgeries on anyone under 18, to the full Senate, several people were seen attending to Sen. Daniel Thatcher (R-West Valley City) on the chamber floor.

Thatcher, who is still in recovery after suffering several strokes, defied doctor's orders to attend the legislative session, and even gave an emotional speech against the bill sponsored by Sen. Mike Kennedy.

Thatcher Senate Floor.jpg
Sen. Daniel Thatcher sits after apparently suffering a medical episode on the Utah Senate floor

In a series of Twitter posts back in November, Thatcher shared the news following a stroke and his recovery.

After several minutes, Thatcher left the Senate floor, but was seen sitting on the side. His medical condition was not made available, but the Senate continued debate on two other bills related to transgender youth that all advanced Wednesday in the House.

