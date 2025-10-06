Utah State Legislature meets in special session to pick a redistricting map

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Legislature is meeting in special session to choose a congressional map in the court-ordered redistricting process. FOX 13 News has a live blog of the day's events here:



Watch: Utah Legislature full meeting on redistricting

8:24am-

Sen. Don Ipson, R-St. George, makes a motion to advance "Map C" favored by the Utah Republican Party, to it. Rep. Stephanie Gricius, R-Eagle Mountain, says she likes the distribution of military installations and it "maximizes our representation."

No further discussion.

The map passes with the two Democrats on the panel dissenting.

Here it is:

8:17am-

"We have received and reviewed thousands of comments," Senate Co-Chair Scott Sandall, R-Tremonton, says at the beginning of the hearing.

He adds that they have reviewed all of the comments (except the ones that didn't deal with partisan data, which the committee is not allowed to consider). Sen. Sandall reminds everyone that they could not consider the Independent Redistricting Committee maps as the law was thrown out by the judge. He also insists it is impossible to avoid splitting Salt Lake County.

He says rural/urban split is a "legislative priority" and not part of Prop. 4.

8:06am-

The room is filling up with lawmakers and members of the public. The plaintiffs, including the League of Women Voters of Utah, and advocacy groups like Better Boundaries (which sponsored Prop. 4) and Alliance for a Better Utah, the Utah Eagle Forum, the Sutherland Institute and Stewardship Utah, are in the room.

7:55am-

A little background: In 2018, voters approved Proposition 4, which created an independent redistricting commission to draw maps for Congress, the legislature, and the state school board. The legislature overrode it with a "compromise" bill and passed its own maps. That prompted the League of Women Voters of Utah and Mormon Women for Ethical Government to sue, arguing that the legislature improperly overrode Prop. 4 (and the citizens' right to alter or reform government). The plaintiffs also alleged the congressional map was a partisan gerrymander to favor Republicans.

The legislature argued that it had the sole constitutional power to set redistricting boundaries. A judge sided with the League and MWEG and ordered a new map in place by Nov. 10. The Utah Supreme Court refused to hear the legislature's request for a stay (and previously they'd sided with the League and MWEG on parts of its lawsuit).

That brings us to redistricting and the maps in place today. Even President Trump has weighed in on redistricting in Utah.

In addition to choosing a map, the legislature will also consider a controversial bill tweaking redistricting. Sen. Brady Brammer modified the bill on Friday to not just include a single test, which had been the most objectionable aspect of it. However, voter rights groups rallied over the weekend to have it killed entirely.

Once a map is chosen by the redistricting committee, it goes to the full special session. Once it passes there and is signed by Governor Spencer Cox? It goes back to 3rd District Court Judge Dianna Gibson for her approval. If she rejects it? The plaintiffs will have submitted their own map for consideration.