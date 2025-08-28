President Trump weighs in on Utah's redistricting ruling

SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump is weighing in on a Utah court's ruling on redistricting, blasting the decision made against the Utah Legislature that will overturn the state's Congressional maps.

In a post to his Truth Social site on Wednesday, Trump railed against District Court Judge Dianna Gibson's order, calling it "absolutely Unconstitutional."

On Monday, 3rd District Court Judge Dianna Gibson sided with the League of Women Voters of Utah and Mormon Women for Ethical Government, who sued the Utah State Legislature, arguing that the maps approved by lawmakers overrode voters who approved Proposition 4 (a citizen ballot initiative) and created an independent redistricting commission. They argued the effect was illegal gerrymandering to favor Republicans.

Judge Gibson ordered new maps to be drawn within 30 days and declared Prop. 4 is law in Utah.

"How did such a wonderful Republican State like Utah, which I won in every Election, end up with so many Radical Left Judges?" Trump asked in his post.

"All Citizens of Utah should be outraged at their activist Judiciary, which wants to take away our Congressional advantage, and will do everything possible to do so," the president wrote. "This incredible State sent four great Republicans to Congress, and we want to keep it that way. The Utah GOP has to STAY UNITED, and make sure their four terrific Republican Congressmen stay right where they are!" he wrote in the post."

Truth Social screen capture

Judge Gibson was appointed by Republican Governor Gary Herbert in 2018 and unanimously confirmed by the Republican supermajority Utah State Senate.

Trump's comments put Utah in the midst of a national debate over congressional boundaries. Texas is redrawing lines to preserve Republicans' narrow majority in Congress. In response, California and other Democratic-leaning states have threatened to redraw theirs.

Governor Spencer Cox told FOX 13 News that while he disagreed with the court's ruling, "I stand behind the courts and will follow whatever the courts decide." Senate Majority Leader Kirk Cullimore, R-Sandy, told FOX 13 News that he hoped for a compromise when it comes to new maps.

The legislature is expected to appeal the ruling to the Utah Supreme Court.