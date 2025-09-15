Utah Supreme Court rejects legislature's request to halt redistricting process

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Supreme Court has rejected the legislature's request to halt a judge's order demanding a new redistricting process.

In an order issued without hearing arguments in the case, the state's top court refused to grant a stay sought by the legislature.

"Although Legislative Defendants properly invoked rule 19(a) of the Utah Rules of Appellate Procedure, they have not shown entitlement to relief under rule 65B(d) of the Utah Rules of Civil Procedure. They argue that the district court abused its discretion in denying their request for a stay of the court’s injunctive order pending the exhaustion of any appeals, but their arguments are focused on the remedial process, not the court’s denial of their stay request. Thus, they have not shown that the district court abused its discretion in denying their request. Accordingly, we deny the petition for extraordinary relief," the Court said.

The legislature was appealing a lower court judge's decision throwing out the congressional maps and ordering new ones to be drawn under tight deadlines. New maps must be in place by Nov. 10.