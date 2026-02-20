Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Utah Supreme Court rejects legislature's request to halt new map

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Supreme Court has rejected the legislature's request to halt the new congressional map from being implemented.

A panel comprised of Chief Justice Matthew Durrant, Associate Chief Justice Jill Pohlman and Justice Paige Petersen declined to hear a stay as other matters were still being litiaged.

"Here, no claim has been certified as final. Thus, certification under rule 54(b) is improper and we lack jurisdiction over Legislative Defendants’ appeal," they wrote.

"Accordingly, we grant Plaintiffs’ Motion for Summary Disposition and dismiss Legislative Defendants’ appeal. Also before us are Defendants’ Motion for Stay, which requests a stay of the district court’s injunction of the 2021 Congressional Map during the pendency of this appeal; and the Utah County Clerk’s Motion for Joinder in this appeal. Because we dismiss the appeal for lack of jurisdiction, we dismiss both motions as moot."

