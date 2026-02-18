Are signatures appearing on Prop 4 repeal list from voters who never signed it?

SALT LAKE CITY — Many FOX 13 News viewers have reached out with concerns after finding their names among signatures on a petition to repeal Proposition 4, which created an independent redistricting commission to draw Utah’s congressional district lines.

Sunday was the deadline for the Utah GOP to collect the needed signatures to have the repeal placed on the November ballot. Organizers claimed to have gathered over 200,000 signatures despite being nearly 50,000 below the necessary amount just two days before the deadline.

The Salt Lake County’s Clerk’s office said they are now busy verifying thousands of signatures, and have 21 days to do so.

“Statewide, all the clerks' offices are busy reviewing the packets, making sure they meet all of the statutory requirements, but also verifying every single signer's signature. Making sure it matches what we have on file, for that voter," said Salt Lake County Clerk Lannie Chapman.

Want your name removed from 'Repeal Prop 4' petition? Here's how to do it:

Want your name removed from 'Repeal Prop 4' petition? Here's how to do it

While officials continue to examine the packets, some people shared concerns with FOX 13 News over their names being listed, even when they say they didn’t sign the petition. However, Chapman said her office hasn’t received many official complaints.

“We do take this very seriously," she said. "We make a list of people who have called us, informing us that their name may or was on a packet, they did not want it on the packet. We walk those voters through how to make sure to remove their name.”

Amanda Cotten is trying to figure out the process right now.

“My name was there. I barely knew what it was. I had heard about it, but I didn’t really understand what it was. I haven’t looked into it. I didn’t do the research to put my name on a petition like that,” she said.

Bogus efforts used to gain Prop 4 repeal signatures called 'most extensive fraud that we've seen':

Bogus efforts used to gain Prop 4 repeal signatures called 'most extensive fraud that we've seen'

Cotten has been racking her brain trying to understand how her name got on the petition.

“I left Kohls and this man was standing outside, and he kind of stood in my way and stopped me," she explained. "He asked, 'Are you registered to vote? It’s your responsibility; you need to register to vote.' I skimmed through the papers, and there was nothing about signing a petition. That was not at all included.

"I put my name down. There was a bunch of other names… that is the only time I’ve put my name on something.”

Another viewer, Paul Hinchcliff, received a text message thanking him for signing, which led him to see if his name was included on the list.

“I entered my name, it did not show up that it’s on there, but I still sent the request for the paperwork to remove my name from the petition," said Hinchcliff.

While he’s seen others post about the same issues, Hinchcliff found it important to get the paperwork for removal.

“Anybody who received a text for sure, anyone who thinks they’ve been compromised, for sure. It’s your vote, you should be able to cast it," he said.

Robert Axson, Chairman of the Utah Republican Party and one of the sponsors of the initiative effort, said the text went out to a vast majority of registered voters, and it didn't necessarily mean you signed the petition.

Axson wants people to trust the process.

“I think it was a very vibrant process that worked very well for the vast majority of individuals," he said. "They were excited to put their name on there. I think any example you have of a person who didn’t understand what it was they were signing. Those were such the exception. Those would be few and far between, and certainly the opportunity was provided to them to understand what it was they were signing.”

Cotton said her situation has changed her outlook for the future.

“I’m going to be a lot more suspicious from now on," she said. "That’s frustrating, but necessary."