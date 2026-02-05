UVU students host sit-in protest against Border Patrol recruitment on campus

OREM, Utah — Utah Valley University students gathered outside the school’s career and internship fair to protest one of the groups at the fair.

Customs and Border Protection, which is a part of the Department of Homeland Security, was at the fair to recruit students. The student sit-in — hosted by the Civil Disobedience Club — stationed themselves outside of the fair in the Grand Ballroom, protesting against any kind of recruitment for DHS.

“We want to express our disapproval with DHS as an agency, their illegal actions right now,” said Jack McNiven, one of the presidents of the club. “We just want to express to the university and community that we aren’t okay with it.”

McNiven and the group of students held signs and chanted in opposition to the recent actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. One of the other presidents of the club, Harper McGee, said CBP has recruited on campus before, but now it’s different.

“The context is totally different right now and they are doing different things,” she said. “And the political atmosphere is completely different.”

The fair started at 10 a.m. Students who wanted to attend had to go through security detectors and a bag search before entering the Grand Ballroom.

One of the students who attended Alexander Draper said their message is clear.

“ICE off of campus,” Draper said. “We want to make sure that doesn’t happen, and we want the career and internship center doesn’t invite or welcome them back on campus ever.”

University officials sent FOX 13 a statement that said, “UVU is aware of campus community concerns related to the upcoming internship and career fair. Consistent with our freedom of speech policies, participating employers have the right to advertise opportunities on campus. The university is coordinating with campus safety and event organizers to facilitate a secure and respectful environment for all attendees."

Draper said one of the things they want to emphasize is the importance of open dialogue about topics like this.

“People are afraid to talk about their opinions,” he said. “That’s the antithesis of what college is about, and I like the idea of people who can communicate.”