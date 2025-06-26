Utah Supreme Court to hear appeal in 'Utah Fits All' lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal in the lawsuit challenging the "Utah Fits All" school choice program that critics have alleged is a voucher program siphoning money from public education.

The move was expected, given the Republican supermajority legislature's push for the program. A lower-court judge ruled earlier this year that the program, which offers money to families to take their children to private or homeschooling options, was unconstitutional. The Utah Education Association, the state's largest teachers union, sued over it.

In an order issued this week by Associate Chief Justice John Pearce and obtained by FOX 13 News on Thursday, the Court granted the interlocutory appeal. Neither the state nor lawyers for the UEA opposed the appeal.

The Court has yet to schedule arguments in the appeal.