Utah teachers to receive raises, bonuses for support staff

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah teachers will receive a pay raise as part of education funding included in the upcoming state budget, which is scheduled to be unveiled Friday.

The raises will come through direct salary increases of $1,446 for all teachers, with support staff receiving a $1,000 bonus, according to the announcement made by Gov. Spencer Cox and legislative leaders.

"Our priority is to support you and then step back and let you do what you do the very best anywhere in the country," the governor said. "We do more with less than anywhere else because we have more students anywhere else. I’m just so proud of the good people who are out there doing this work day in and day out.

"We love you, we appreciate what you’re doing."

The announcement claimed the starting salary for Utah teachers is nearly $60,000, up from $44,000 in 2020.

The Utah Education Association said its members appreciate the raises, they claimed the announcement was "nothing more than political posturing."

"Today, state leaders took credit for policies that educators fought for, not politicians," the union said in a statement. "Paid maternity leave, professional planning time, and paid student teaching were all championed by members of the Utah Education Association, not handed down by lawmakers.

"Meanwhile, these same politicians pushed through a union-busting bill designed to silence educator voices, ignoring thousands of pleas from Utahns who demanded the protection of teachers’ collective bargaining rights."