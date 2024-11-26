Utah to aid Trump administration efforts to deport illegal immigrants

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced the state will assist the administration of President-elect Trump in the deportation of illegal immigrants.

In a release Tuesday, Cox said the Utah Department of Public Safety and the Utah Department of Corrections will work together in coordination with federal, state and local agencies to "identify, incarcerate and deport more illegal immigrants who have committed crimes and pose a threat to public safety."

Trump's campaign leading up to his recent election victory focused heavily on securing the country's borders and threatening mass deportations of illegal immigrants.

Cox claims illegal immigrants make up 4.6% of the state's prison population, costing Utah nearly $16 million a year. According to the governor, the majority of crimes committed by those who entered the country illegally are sex offenses and murder.

“When it comes to immigration policy, the safety of Utah residents is my top priority,” said Cox. “Utah will continue to welcome refugees and immigrants who enter the country lawfully, and we will continue pushing for reforms to the asylum process and for more visas to support our workforce needs. We have zero tolerance, however, for those who demonstrate a threat to public safety while in the country illegally."

Utah's focus will be on identifying what Cox called "intercept points" where illegal immigrants who have committed crimes can be turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities for deportation, "relieving Utah taxpayers of the cost of imprisonment or parole," the governor added.

Cox claims crimes committed by illegal immigrants have spread into the state's population outside jail cells, using drug distribution on the Jordan River Trail and the activities of a Venezuelan gang as examples of the danger they pose.

State Democratic leaders condemned Cox's aid, saying the governor was scapegoating undocumented communities in the state.

"While we all want to hold criminals accountable and ensure public safety, this approach risks creating fear and misrepresenting undocumented individuals, many of whom contribute significantly to Utah’s economy, culture, and workforce," said Utah Senate Democratic Leader Luz Escamilla and House Democratic Leader Angela Romero in a statement. "In these conversations, we must distinguish between those who commit crimes and those seeking better lives for themselves and their families."