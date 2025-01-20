Utahns celebrate Trump's return to office across the state

SALT LAKE CITY — Several Utahns from across the state gathered together to watch the inauguration of President Donald Trump as he returned to office Monday.

Among the festivities were a car parade and rally starting at the state capitol in Salt Lake City and ended in Lindon. A group known as Utah Patriots were part of the crowd who waved flags and sported Trump gear.

“Helped Trump get elected the first time, struck out the second time, and now we are here again,” said supporter Kish North.

North runs the Utah Patriots and organized Monday's event that attracted dozens of people.

“It’s very emotional," he said. "It’s an accomplishment for everyone in the United States. All patriots, all people who support Trump. It’s an accomplishment for each and every one of us.”

“It’s great to be able to come back together, be in these small or big groups and recognize that we all support each other," added Chris Null, chairman of the Salt Lake County Republican Party.

Null said years of hard work that led to Monday's moment.

“It’s been exciting to be with like-minded people who value liberty and freedom in their country,” said attendee Kristin Richey.

As for what’s next, the group acknowledged that they still have work to do.

“It’s exciting but there’s a lot more to do," Richey said. "This is just the beginning.”