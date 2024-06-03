Utah's first multi-level liquor store opens to the public

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's first multi-story liquor store opened to the public on Monday in downtown, offering a new place for consumers and hundreds of bars and restaurants around it.

The store, located on the corner of 300 South and Edison Street, has two levels because of its smaller size in a heavily urban area. But the additional level allows aisles to be a little wider with more selection. It will replace the store on 400 South near Pioneer Park, which has now closed. Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services will keep a wine store on 300 East open.

"I think it’s going to be so welcoming and so inviting for our really diverse community," said DABS Commissioner Jennifer Tarazon. "It’s a place you can feel proud to go into, it feels safe to go into. It’s really important for the changing demographics in our city."

The new liquor store also features an expanded refrigeration section for cold beer (something not offered in many state-run stores until a recent policy shift by the DABS) and a special section to sell Utah-made beers, wines and spirits. It will also have a special area where liquor licensees like bars and restaurants can pick up orders.

That convenience was welcomed by one hospitality group.

"Typically once a week, we’re picking up an order at the 300 West wine store, the 300 East wine store, the 400 South liquor store, the Avenues liquor store, all over the place," said Jason LeCates of the Bourbon Group, which owns the nearby Franklin Ave. Cocktails & Kitchen, as well as Whiskey Street and White Horse bars. "This is going to consolidate everything."

As FOX 13 News reported on Sunday, the new DABS store will feature an exhibit of artifacts that were uncovered in construction of the building dating back to the 1870s.