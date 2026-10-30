Why you're getting so many political texts and calls and how to make them stop before election day.

SALT LAKE CITY — If it seems like you're receiving more unsolicited texts and phone calls this political season, you're not alone.

The messages may feel automated, but they're sent by real people — and there's a surefire way to avoid them.

"We don't want to talk to you if you've already voted," explained Gabi Finlayson, who helps run Elevate Strategies, a political consulting firm in Sugar House. "Just go and vote! That's the best way for you to get off of any list is to just go and vote."

But Finlayson understands the frustration many have.

"It may seem annoying, and I totally get that," Finlayson said. "We sometimes have to tell our candidates and even staff that we work with, that your job right now is to be a professional botherer. And it's only because voting is so important and it really, really matters."

For many residents, the messages are simply part of election season. Salt Lake City resident Kiersten Hollbert ignores them.

"I don't even read them, I just don't have any interest in them," she said. "And yes, it bugs me, because it takes my time and they're long. And I just hit stop!"

You may receive messages even if you're on the Do Not Call List because political campaigns are legally exempt from the national Do Not Call Registry.

Megan Kimberly has mixed feelings about the outreach.

"I also understand that every election is really important so if that's a way to get voters to pay attention and take action, I'm not too opposed to it," Kimberly said.

For Salt Lake City's Preston Joe Sandoval, it can be too much at times.

"Everybody is carrying around, basically a walkie-talkie with them. Life gets hard and all these spam things come out, and it makes a life harder sometimes," Sandoval said.

Trisha Layton plans to vote even earlier during the next election cycle.

"I didn't turn it in right away because I do remember getting some messages," Layton said. "But now that you mentioned it, once I turned it in, I haven't received any since then."

While the messages may seem like automated mass texts, Finlayson says real people have to sit and read all the responses.

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