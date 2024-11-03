'Women's March' demonstrators gather at Utah State Capitol as election approaches

SALT LAKE CITY — Protesters cheered, marched, and rallied from Washington Square Park to Utah’s State Capitol Saturday morning in support of women’s rights and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Brianna Green, who is a mother of two girls, is one of hundreds of protesters who joined the march that comes just a couple days before election day on Nov. 5.

The rally was one of over 400 marches that took place across the country.

“They’re my world. Their rights are in danger,” Green said. “I’m here to fight for their future the same way that my grandparents fought for my future.”

As Green marched, she was thinking about the future of her two little girls.

“Unfortunately, I have to continue that fight for my girls so that hopefully someday they won’t have to be here to fight for their daughters and their granddaughters,” she said. “This is a fight we shouldn’t be having to have anymore.”

The future of women’s abortion rights was one of many issues Green and other protesters were fighting for during the march.

Merrille Boyack, chairman of the Abortion-Free Utah Coalition, views the issue differently, however.

“I think that there are many people out there who are sadly deceived or mistaken that thinking that the right to kill babies is a good thing,” Boyack said. “That just breaks my heart.”

Other issues protesters marched for Saturday were equal pay, the creation of a path to citizenship, and LGBTQ+ rights, among others.

Protester Glenn Wright believes this election is a historic one.

“This is an important election. Every election we’ve had in the last few cycles everyone says this is the most important election in front of us,” Glenn said. “They just seem to get more important. This one can have disastrous consequences for the country.”