103 years young: Sandy’s oldest resident celebrates milestone birthday

SANDY, Utah — At 103 years old, Florence “Floss” Turnbow has learned a thing or two about life.

Her advice for living a long, healthy life?

"Just be good. Don’t be bad. And work."

Floss celebrated her 103rd birthday Saturday surrounded by family, friends and plenty of people who wanted to honor Sandy City’s oldest resident.

“Say hello!” someone called out as guests greeted Floss.

“Hello!” she responded, laughing.

Friends and family call her Floss, a woman who has spent much of her life making things for the people she loves.

She is a seasoned quilter who has made more than 6,000 quilts over the years. Some of her masterpieces were on display at Saturday’s celebration, while her quilting even inspired the custom cookies made for the occasion.

Her family says that kind of hard work is part of what makes Floss who she is.

Three of her five sons and both of her twin daughters were there to celebrate her milestone birthday.

“My mom worked hard throughout her life,” daughter Marva Turnbow Anderson said through tears. “We love her!”

Her daughter Marsha Harmon says that work ethic has been passed down through the generations.

“She’s given us such a good work ethic throughout our lives, and we’re so blessed to have her still living," Harmon said.

Her oldest son, Lynn, says his mother’s advice can be summed up simply: “She says hard work. She says just keep going. Keep swinging.”

Floss spent most of her life in the tiny Uintah Basin town of Tabiona, where she and her husband, Leo, raised their family. She was widowed in 1999.

In recent years, she moved to Sandy, where she now lives at Crescent Living Center near 110th South.

And her family says she continues to make an impression on everyone around her.

“I’m just glad she’s still here,” her son Jerry Turnbow said.

“Beautiful,” another family member said when asked to use one word to describe his mom.

The celebration included music from her great-nieces, who serenaded her with a special performance.

Mayor Monica Zoltanski also stopped by to honor Floss, presenting her with an America 250 coin and pin and a special gift.

“You’ve been alive for more than a third of our country’s history,” Zoltanski told her.

The mayor says having someone like Floss in the community is a reminder that Sandy is so much more than meets the eye.

“We are more than our places or businesses. It’s more about the people,” Zoltanski said.

And after 103 years, Floss says one of the best parts of reaching this milestone was seeing people she hadn’t seen in years.

“I think it’s beautiful — for people to come that I haven’t seen for ages. So it’s been lovely," she said.

So naturally, the mayor wanted to know the secret to making it to 103.

“So, 103 — healthy, happy. I want to get all the advice and tips I can,” Zoltanski said.

Floss laughed at the question.

“Advice? Just be good! Don’t be bad!” she said. “And work. You've gotta work.”

Wise words from a woman who has certainly done her share.

Here’s to many more, Floss, and happy birthday!