Annual 'Making Strides' walk celebrates progress in fighting breast cancer

SANDY, Utah — We're "Making Strides Against Breast Cancer!"

Ongoing for decades with major accomplishments made, the annual event on Saturday brought out thousands of people, many who are survivors and those who love them, and also loved ones of those lost to the devastating disease.

It was a brand new venue for the event that raises money and awareness and provides a community for so many. Held at the America First Field in Sandy, FOX 13 News was a proud media sponsor of the event that so many in the crowd come to each and every year.

“I’ve been a survivor for four years now. Next month will be my 5th year mark,” said Cynthia Brown, who was at the event with her two kids, Jace and Coralee, by her side. She says she sees life differently after her diagnosis.

“My little one was only 3 years old when I was diagnosed and she’s never known life with mom not as a survivor, and it’s wonderful for them to grow up and know to take care of themselves and listen to their bodies and advocate for themselves," she said.

Brown encouraged other women to make getting a mammogram a priority. She had hers by chance when trying to figure something else out and had no idea it was there. She says she feels very fortunate that she was able to find out early.

“Over the next decade we expect to have a million more survivors than we do right now, bringing it to 5.3 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S.,” said Kelly Moran, who works with the American Cancer Society, the largest private funder of research in the country.

“These events are so important because not only do they build community, but they also raise critical funds," Moran said.

They say the statistics show that this year in Utah, just over 2,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Incredible progress has been made. If you look at what a breast cancer diagnosis was 40 years ago and today, it’s like two different worlds," Moran said.