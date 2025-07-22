Community garden started as Utah teen's service project, now helps feed growing number in need

MILLCREEK, Utah — As Utahns are dealing with growing food insecurity, one community garden in Millcreek is trying to be part of the solution.

Esther's Garden, next to Congregation Kol Ami, started as a teenager's service project. Setareh Khadjenoury did it in 2013 during her Bat Mitzvah. It’s a way to honor her mother’s Jewish and father’s Persian heritage. Her family has continued to grow the garden ever since.

"I always feel so peaceful when I come here,” said Kara Rasmussen, who volunteers at the garden. “It always feels like an opportunity for connection, and growth — both spiritual and with plants.”

They grow fruits and vegetables of all kinds and sizes, using sustainable farming to bridge cultures.

The garden’s motto is “fresh food for anyone who needs it,” so people can pick up anything they like or need, and the produce is also donated to local organizations and food pantries to help them keep up with the growing demand of people in need.

"I think it’s so important to have initiatives like this to help bring that extra nutrition to families in need,” said Rasmussen.

Fresh fruits and vegetables go to pantries at places like Jewish Family Service, Crossroads, and Our Unsheltered Relatives.

"We see a lot of working poor, people who have jobs, but they just aren’t able to make ends meet, it’s just not enough,” said Wendy Vurik, the development and marketing manager at Jewish Family Service.

In the past year, they have seen the number of people who need access to the food pantry double, so getting fresh produce like this makes a big difference.

"We don’t always have access to those types of foods in our usual means, so when we get fresh fruit, fresh vegetables, it’s really so helpful and our clients are so grateful,” added Vurik.

And volunteers will be there to help.

"I really see initiatives like this as a way to build unity in a hard time in our country,” added Rasmussen.

If you would like to volunteer at the garden, they meet at 7 p.m. at 2425 Heritage Way on Monday evenings. You can also donate surplus produce from your own garden or find another way to help Jewish Family Service at jfsutah.org.