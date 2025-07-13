Utah woman wins national pageant that highlights service and volunteerism

CENTERVILLE, Utah — "It was so surreal," Lauren Salimbene said of winning the national title of Miss Volunteer America last month in Tennessee. "It’s really just being a part of something that’s so much greater than yourself."

The 19-year-old from Centerville spoke with FOX 13 News on Sunday about getting involved in the relatively new pageant system that highlights service and volunteerism, crediting many of her service opportunities she came through her involvement in the Miss VOA organization.

"I am currently a coach for the Special Olympics and planning to move that on as another national partner, and I would never have that opportunity if not for the Volunteer organization," Salimbene said.

Salimbene won Miss Utah Volunteer last September, competing against nine women in Taylorsville. Then just last month, she competed against the other state titleholders, showcasing health and fitness, evening wear, and talent. As a dancer, Salimbene performed a lyrical number entitled "Dream On." During the final stage of competition, she was asked on stage what her favorite part of the "S.E.R.V.E." acronym (the pageant motto) she liked most. She answered "education," explaining that she has been able to pay for all of her schooling through scholarships earned in these pageants, and she believes furthering your education opens doors. By winning the national title, Salimbene also won a $50,000 scholarship.

The Davis County native says she is planning to study finance and accounting at Westminster College in Salt Lake. She says she has big dreams for her career goals, but always wants service to others to be a part of the picture.

"I grew up in a very service-oriented home, and it’s always been a part of my heart," Salimbene said

She said she spent some of her first birthdays — which just happened to fall on Christmas — at local food kitchens, helping others with her family.

"At the end of the day, we are all walking each other home," she said.

In just its fourth year, Salimbene says the pageant system is only growing. She encourages other young women interested in service and scholarships to get involved.

"Volunteer isn’t just in the name; it truly is in the job description," she said. "As Miss Volunteer America, I am a national ambassador for the Salvation Army and St. Jude’s Children's Research Hospital."

Salimbene said she's excited to get that work started this week as she heads to the Salvation Army headquarters.

"It really is so rewarding when you step into that field and do something you’re passionate about," she said.

She says she is ready to work and will remain based in Utah. She invites anyone who would like her to get involved with a project or service opportunity to contact her through the executive director of the Miss Utah Volunteer pageant, Stefanie Gallagher, who can be reached at 801-807-9081 or by email at MUVStefanie@gmail.com.