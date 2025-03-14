FOX 13 News team helps promote literacy with 'Give A Child A Book' initiative

'Twas the day of the book fair and all through the school,

Students were picking the books they thought were pretty cool.

The novels were sorted on the shelves according to age,

Waiting for students to turn them page by page.

But how did we get here? Getting books for free is so much fun!

Every student gets five books, each and every one.

Guadalupe Center’s principal knows this is a big to-do.

She wants kids to read more, it doesn’t matter with who.

“I think one of the greatest joys we see here at our book fair is that students aren’t just picking books for themselves — they’re also looking for their family members,” said Principal Valerie Jones. “They are looking for a specific book, but that may be for their little sister, maybe they’re looking for something that they can read with their parents. That’s one of the great things about us also having Spanish books available.”

But oh, what to pick? There are so many choices.

Tales of sports and fiction, all sorts of voices.

“Having ownership of our reading is one of the greatest things that helps drive our interest in reading,” said Jones. “When the students have books available in the home, the more they’re able to read, the more likely they are to follow up with a character or series, so it makes a profound difference for them.”

Much like the characters on the pages, these students are now animated.

Their excitement for books clearly isn’t understated.

“It’s so exciting to see the children pick up their books,” said Jones. “There’s always a huge sense of joy and just the thrill of reading that this book fair brings is a really exciting time for us.”

If you give a child a book, their love for reading will grow.

Because the more you read, the more you know.

“They can always seek out a good book whether at the library, the school library with community members, with family and friends,” said Jones. “I hope that they’re just having an interest in reading, so that way they seek great books.”

If you would like to donate to the “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign, click here or text "FOX13READS" to 50155.