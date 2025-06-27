Beloved Ogden coach receives incredible gift to assist with ALS challenges

SOUTH WEBER, Utah — For the last 21 years, Erick Thompson has coached high school football in the South Weber community, and for many, he was more than their coach.

"Teacher, great coach, and he is an incredible mentor," said Jed Nilson. “The Butterfly Effect of the Thompson family and what they’ve done in this community is so significant that I’ve never heard anything like it.”

And if you ask those around Thompson, it wasn't his play-calling that made the difference.

"The thing that made his teams great was the incredible bond of love that he had with his players," shared Brian Berrong.

Thompson was recently forced to retire as head coach of Ogden High School because of aggressive ALS.

“He’s got this saying that he’s coached his football team, with 'Forget about me, I love you,' and I went, 'Well, we do our business with love,'” shared Nilson, who is the owner and CEO of Nilson Homes.

Thompson is now learning just how all that love can come back around. It was moving day Friday for Thompson and his family as they moved into a new home with an appreciation for those who helped them get there.

Through its "Have a Heart" program, the Northern Wasatch Association of Realtors and Homebuilders came together to get the Thompsons the home at a discount. And just like the coach's on the field, the project needed a foundation of love,

“We built a home, and in doing so created a community around the Thompson family, showing them love back for how much they’ve done for all of us,” explained Nilson.

The home comes with everything Thompson needs.

“This is a huge blessing because we’ll be able to get him around and care for him as we need to,” shared Sky Thompson, the coach's wife.

“A new shower that I can get in and out of, that’ll be nice too,” added Erik.

Accessibility is the most important thing about the house.

“This home has the space that we can have everyone come to us, and so we really want everyone, all of our family and friends, we want them to come, and so Erik can still be a part of everything,” said Sky.

With Thompson's new team, it won't be long before the house becomes a home.

“[I'm] overwhelmed with joy,” Erik said.

"We did it! We did it, man!" said Nilson to the coach. "I love you so much, and I am so happy we were able to do that for you."