High school students put education to use for a good cause by building wheelchair ramp

OREM, Utah — A construction engineering class in the Alpine School District put their skills to good use to help the family of a school employee.

The district said an employee at Timpanogos High School has a son with Guillain-Barré syndrome and was in the hospital for two months. But the family's home needed to have a wheelchair ramp in order for him to return home.

So to help out the family, Bret Goodwin, a teacher at Timpanogos, and his students volunteered to build the ramp.

"It removed so much stress from me. It’s been a long road for us. Thank you for the support that we needed at this time. THS is the best!” the school employee said, according to the district's Facebook post.

