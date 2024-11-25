Jordan Clarkson's foundation helps bring Thanksgiving to families in need

WEST JORDAN, Utah — The spirit of the Thanksgiving holiday wasn't hard to find Sunday afternoon inside Heartland Elementary School in West Jordan.

Whether it was turkeys, yams, green beans or even desserts, there was plenty of food ready to be given to families in need.

Standing tall above those in attendance was Utah Jazz shooting guard Jordan Clarkson.

"I've been in the shoes of everybody that's walking this building and as a family, we give back," said Clarkson.

Through his JC Cares Foundation, Clarkson helped donate food, in coordination with Smith's, ArenaPlus and lululemon.

With the help of volunteers, 250 families who came out to the school on Sunday received a Thanksgiving meal.

"This is just something that we love as a family, and you know, we keep the joy and vibes going," said Clarkson.

Giving back to the community that Clarkson says means everything to him.

"This home for me, has been for shoot, six years now, and now I'm just trying to, you know, reach out to the community, stay involved with everything and you know, be me," said Clarkson.

Thanksgiving dinner will cost less this year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation's annual Thanksgiving survey, released on Wednesday. However, that same survey says it will still be 19% higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Americans are spending 22% more for groceries compared to when President Joe Biden took office nearly four years ago, according to October Consumer Price Index Inflation data.