Millcreek woman honored for heroism in daring BASE jumper rescue

MILLCREEK, Utah — A Utah woman has been honored for her bravery in rescuing a BASE jumper who got stuck on a Moab cliff after slamming into a canyon wall during a jump.

River Barry of Millcreek was awarded the Carnegie Medal for Heroism by The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission after her quick actions that helped save a man's life.

Dramatic video below shows BASE jumper slamming into Moab cliff:

BASE Jump

Barry was mountain biking in the Kane Creek Canyon area on Nov. 26, 2022 when she was approached by a friend of the stuck jumper. The unidentified man was participating in a jumping festival when he pulled his parachute and sailed straight into the cliff face.

Hearing what had happened, Barry sprang into action with the climbing gear in her van.

“My heart was pounding through my chest, but I was in go-mode,” Barry told Climbing.com. “It’s like you don’t think, you just do.”

Ascending a crack on the cliff that that locals claimed had never been climbed before, Barry was able to reach a point above the jumper and clip her harness to his. She then cut his parachute loose and bore the man's weight as they both descended to the ground.

“River just looked at the situation and said she’d lean into the wall and hope for the best if that happened. And then she just headed up there anyway — for some dude and a group of people she didn’t even know,” the jumper's friend, Justin Beitler, told Climbing.com. “I was really impressed.”

Barry speaks below about her actions at ceremony honoring her in 2023:

Barry Ceremony

After the rescue, the jumper was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he was later treated for a compound fracture to his leg.

The Carnegie Medal for Heroism is awarded to those who risk their own lives to "extraordinary degree" to save others

“That day made me realize, one, the fragility of human life and, two, the human capacity to just do,” Barry told Climbing.com. “The human mind and body and soul have such a capacity to show up for someone in need.

“I’m grateful to have been able to be there and be able to do my part.”

