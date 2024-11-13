Neighboring middle school helps flood-stricken high school prepare for upcoming play

HERRIMAN, Utah — Making dreams come true one act at a time, a school in Herriman is welcoming students in their community with open arms and an open auditorium after they were forced to move because of a flood.

Students at Providence Hall High School in Herriman were working on a production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

"I was introduced to Harry Potter by my grandma, and we watched all the movies together, so I really wanted to do this for her,” said Boston Taylor, who plays Harry Potter.

He is a senior, so this is his last high school performance — which was supposed to be last week. But, infrastructure had other plans.

"We had a flood situation where the main water line inside the building broke,” said Nathan Marshall, the executive director of Providence Hall High School.

That was on Oct. 27. Since then, the school has been working on renovations to fix the water damage, and students have been learning remotely. But, a part that was pretty badly impacted is their stage and gym.

"Water unfortunately got underneath the stage and compromised all of that area,” explained Marshall.

So, the kids that had worked so hard could no longer perform.

"It was pretty sad to hear that because me and one of the techies, we worked really hard on the set the weekend before, and it ended up having to get torn down, and so that was pretty gut-wrenching,” added Taylor.

The show had to be delayed.

Providence Hall reached out to the Jordan School District to see if they had another space for them — Fort Herriman Middle School answered that call.

"If we can help, we're going to do it,” Fort Herriman Assistant Principal Tim Heumann said. “It wasn’t like a hard thing. It’s another school, we breathe the same air, speak the same language. Even though I don’t necessarily know who they are, I know the kind of people that are in education and I want to help them. And also the students, they put work in to do their play — why wouldn’t we want to help them to be able to complete and fulfill maybe a dream?"

So now, these high schoolers have a new space to practice and perform.

"I just think it was awesome that such a thing could happen,” said Taylor.

Because after all, the show must go on.

"It was sad to see the set that we worked so hard on go, but we're going to be remaking it on this stage and I’m very excited,” Taylor said.

The show opens at Fort Herriman Middle School on Nov. 21 and goes till the 23rd.