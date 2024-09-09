'Grandparents with Open Arms': Ogden organization works to keep kids safe with the help of relatives

OGDEN, Utah — A local organization in Ogden is aimed at helping grandparents step in during unsafe situations to protect their grandkids and raise them.

After Melonie and Gary Trujillo’s son Paul, who was struggling with substance abuse, passed away in 2020, they fought to adopt his four kids and raise them as their own.

"We want to break the cycle from showing the kids what their parents was doing wasn’t right,” explained Gary. “We want to show them that you can go to work, you can make a life, other than doing drugs and making trouble for everybody."

But between navigating the legal system and trying to support their families financially, Gary and Melonie found gaps in the system that grandparents face. So, they started a non-profit in 2021 called "Grandparents with Open Arms" — in memory of their son.

"To try to help the grandparents with the way you feel, because there’s ups and downs with the whole situation. Financially, it’s pretty hard. A lot of people think we get tons of money for our kids, but we don’t. And we're doing this because they’re our grandkids, so you sacrifice because you love them,” explained Melonie.

They host events and support groups for grandparents and grandkids, and they help each other with child care when needed and learn from other's stories too.

"We've actually helped a grandmother pay her rent. Her money order got stolen and they were going to kick her out," Melonie said.

A big piece is the finances. It’s tough raising children when grandparents are retired, on a fixed income, or need to go back to work. Melonie makes bracelets and lanyards to sell, and all the proceeds go to their organization. And where they fall short, Melonie and Gary pay from their own pockets.

Theresa Ellis became a mom to her newborn grandson overnight. She has been working with Grandparents with Open Arms and sees the need for help.

"There’s not enough medical care. Even though they might be on Medicaid, the whole family needs a specialized kind of care," she said. "They don’t have enough food, they don’t have enough clothing for these kids, they don’t have money to buy normal things."

They hope more grandparents in similar situations can get the help they need to step in and take care of their grandchildren.

"As grandparents, we need to fight for our grandchildren. Be their voice,” said Melonie.

You can learn more about Grandparents with Open Arms and find ways to support or donate on their website HERE.