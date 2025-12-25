Ogden’s Christmas Village named one of the best Christmas celebrations in the nation

OGDEN, Utah — A tradition for many families around Christmas is visiting Ogden’s Christmas Village. It’s a free attraction, and this year, it was named the second-best Christmas celebration in the country by USA Today.

"I feel that's huge, it’s a real testament to this community, for building Christmas village and for supporting it,” said Craig Bielik, chair of Ogden's Christmas Village.

With hundreds and thousands of lights, and over 60 cottages to look at, displayed by local organizations and businesses, Bielik said this is truly a village put on by a village, where anyone can make memories.

"I came here as a child, I’ve got pictures of me in Santa’s castle, one of the first dates I came on with my wife was here,” Bielik said.

Visiting the Christmas Village is what the Canning family does every year on Christmas Eve.

"We decorate cookies, we come here, go and get food, go back home, watch movies,” said Amber Canning.

"This is Christmas magic, and it's right here in Ogden, Utah,” said Bielik.

"It gives us something to do on Christmas Eve so they don’t go crazy waiting for Santa,” Canning said with her three boys. "It’s fun to see all the kids and the community come together.”

They even extended their hours this year - opening at 7a.m. on Christmas Eve. Bielik said this also helped keep up with crowds of people with the unusual weather.

"What’s bad for the ski resorts has been great for Christmas Village” he said. “The warm temperatures have brought people out in droves.”

He said the snow adds to the charm of the attraction, but the warmer weather means people don’t have to bundle up, which might have helped.

"Given us a place to come on Christmas Eve and every year we look forward to it and all the fun stuff,” Canning added.

Ogden's Christmas Village will be open on Christmas Day from 1 to 10 p.m. and from 5p.m. to midnight every night through New Year's Day.