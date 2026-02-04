Gorillas at Utah's Hogle Zoo expecting new baby

SALT LAKE CITY — Two of the great apes at Utah's Hogle Zoo are expecting a newborn baby any day now!

The zoo announced Wednesday that Mary, the expectant western lowland gorilla mother, is nearing the end of her 8-and-a-half pregnancy, and her birth window is between late January and mid-March.

The baby's father is Husani, the 34-year-old "troop silverback." He has been at the Hogle Zoo since 2010. He has two previous offspring, born in 2020 and 2024.

This will be Mary and Husani's first child together.

Mary, age 38, arrived in Salt Lake City in 2022 with her daughter, Pele.

The zoo said they've added extra hay bedding to the gorilla habitat as they watch for signs of labor, and they've even gone through "voluntary" training with her.

WATCH: Giraffe calf welcomed as newest family member at Utah's Hogle Zoo