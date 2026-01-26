This nonprofit provides prom dresses to local students, helping them feel beautiful on any budget

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The Cinderella Project is an effort with a special mission behind it: making sure every student can feel beautiful, confident, and celebrated — no matter the budget. It's now in its 12th year and continuing in the memory of its founder.

A little sparkle, a little magic, and a whole lot of heart filled the gym at Hunter High School as the Cinderella Project held its latest dress sale. The nonprofit helps provide beautiful gowns to local students so they can feel the joy of being dressed up and ready for the school dance without the high price tag.

“I found two cute dresses,” said Makayla Blanc, a junior at Cyprus High School.

She knows the project well. Last year, she found dresses there, too.

“It’s a miracle,” Blanc said. “Very cheap, very good quality. Last year I came here and it was really fun, and I got a couple dresses.”

She describes the gowns as dream-worthy.

“Like Barbie doll dresses,” she said. “So awesome. It made me excited to come more often.”

This year, she’s keeping her options open.

“I was thinking Sweethearts or HOCO — anything really,” Blanc said. “They’re perfect for anything.”

The Cinderella Project was started 12 years ago by Jim Miller and his late wife, Angela.

“The whole idea is that we want girls to have a great experience, to feel beautiful, to feel special — and boys, too,” Jim Miller said.

The couple has four daughters, and Jim says the project was a way for Angela to share the joy she felt as a mother and mentor.

“She loved helping people,” he said. “I’m sure she’s happy.”

Angela Miller passed away after a battle with cancer in 2024, but the nonprofit she helped build continues.

“For me, it’s a way to honor Angela and the work we started together,” Miller said. “One of my daughters is still here helping. It’s fun for us to see the smiles on kids’ faces.”

Among those browsing the racks was Hunter High senior Elsie Tukuafu, who has also volunteered with the project in the past, alongside her mom, Jennifer.

“I was scared I wasn’t going to find a dress because we had to pick last when we volunteered,” she said. “But then I found the most beautiful purple dress I’ve ever seen in my life. I wore it and loved it.”

Now, she’s back again — this time, with a growing stack of options.

“I’m finding a dress for drill showcase and maybe prom,” she said.

All of the dresses are donated, many originally retailing for hundreds of dollars. At the Cinderella Project, they’re sold for just 5, 10, 15, or 20 dollars.

“Amazing,” Elsie Tukuafu said. “Because I know somebody was willing to give up their own prized possession for me to wear.”

Her mom encourages others to get involved.

“I think it’s really cool that people can buy a dress at a reasonable price,” Jennifer Tukuafu said. “They’re expensive in stores.”

She recommends following the Cinderella Project on Instagram to find out when sales are coming to schools near you.

Sales like this one are run by volunteers, and they’re supported by the Hunter High Parent Teacher Association and the Granite Education Foundation. The project also partners with the Emery, Alpine, and Davis school districts, with all proceeds going back to the host schools.